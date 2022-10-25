Sheriff urges parents to check sex offender registry prior to letting children trick-or-treat

Celebrate Halloween safely The LaPorte County sheriff is advising all parents to check the sex-offender registry and identify the homes of local sex offenders before let…

LAPORTE COUNTY — As Halloween approaches, the LaPorte County sheriff's office is asking parents to take one necessary precaution before allowing children to trick-or-treat in just any neighborhood.

The sheriff is urging parents to use the OffenderWatch Sex Offender Management System to identify where sex offenders in their area are living. The goal is to prevent children from going to the home of a predator or sex offender.

“A unique feature to this OffenderWatch system is the ability to enter an address of a neighborhood that you plan on visiting, before heading out for trick-or-treating, and determining the address that you plan to avoid," Sheriff John Boyd said in a news release. "We urge the public to be proactive and utilize this free tool to help keep your children and family safer this Halloween season.”

According to OffenderWatch, 198 offenders reside in LaPorte County, 148 reside in Porter County and 698 reside in Lake County.

The site can be accessed through the websites for the LaPorte, Porter and Lake sheriff's departments.