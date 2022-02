Sheriff wants indictment dismissed, says grand jury proceedings were deficient

CROWN POINT — Attorneys for Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. asked a judge Wednesday to dismiss an indictment against the sheriff because they say the grand jury proceedings that led to the indictment were "defective" and violated the sheriff's due process rights.

In the motion, defense attorneys Paul Stracci and Michael Woods accused Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco and an Indiana State Police commander of unduly influencing "the neutral and detached atmosphere" of the grand jury proceedings.

The alleged imposition on the grand jurors' will or independent judgment was so "flagrant," a dismissal of the indictment is required, the attorneys wrote.

Levco has not yet filed a written response to the motion to dismiss, and Special Judge Jeryl Leach has not yet scheduled a hearing on the motion.

Martinez was indicted Jan. 6 by a Lake Criminal Court grand jury on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. The allegations stem from an incident in September in Crown Point and Merrillville.

Martinez denied the allegations and pointed out he's not accused of political corruption.

The sheriff said the allegations don't prevent him from holding office, and he characterized the indictment as a "political witch hunt" by a "rival politician."

In their motion, Stracci and Woods took issue with testimony from the police commander when asked if he had determined if any potential criminal charges were appropriate in the case.

"In virtually every county I have ever worked in, which is a lot over the years, a vehicle that's 50-plus miles an hour over the speed limit is going to be considered a reckless driver," the commander said. "Once a vehicle fails to stop for a police officer that's got lights and sirens activated and continues on at that rate of speed not stopping, that would be an indication, the prosecutor's indication, fleeing in a vehicle, which is a level 6 felony."

According to the defense's motion, Levco went on to tell the grand jurors they could indict the sheriff for speeding, but that Levco didn't want him to be charged with speeding.

"My thought is if you don't think it's reckless driving, I guess for a lack of a better word, I just think it's petty to charge him with speeding," Levco said. "If you don't think it's serious enough for reckless driving and resisting, I would — I would be embarrassed to go in front of a jury with simply a speeding charge."

In an exchange with a grand juror, Levco said he personally would prefer "not to do it."

"Having said that, I chose to have a grand jury, and I chose to do what you want me to do," he said. "There's six of you, and if that's what you all think is a better thing for me to do, then I'll do it."

The defense said Levco's statements discouraging the grand jury from indicting for speeding and the police commander's testimony about what constitutes a reckless driving and fleeing "invaded the province of the grand jury to determine whether and for what probable cause existed."

Stracci and Woods accused Levco of further imposing on the grand jury's will and independent judgment by asking the commander for his "legal opinion."

In response to questions about whether there was a particular speed for which the commander would seek reckless driving charges, the commander said Indiana State Police didn't have any specific policies and worked with prosecutors in each of the state's 92 counties.

"I've never worked in a county where 51 miles an hour over the speed limit was not reckless driving," the commander testified. "And in that situation, we would incarcerate on-site. We would stop the vehicle, put the person in handcuffs, put him in jail."

The commander went on to testify a video from Nick's Liquor store showed the alleged pursuit as the vehicles headed north on Taft Street.

"There's two police vehicles right behind him when he gets up to the intersection that have clearly visible bright lights flashing," the commander said. "You can hear on the radio transmission their sirens going. It would be nearly impossible when you're that close behind somebody to not know there's two police cars right behind you that are attempting to stop you. That video tells me that it would be virtually impossible not to know."

When the commander was asked if it would still be reckless if a person were trained to drive at a high rate of speed, he said it would be.

"If it's Dale Earnhardt driving, it's still reckless, because there's other vehicles in the roadway that are not used to adapting to that speed," he said.

According to a news release issued by Crown Point police shortly after the incident, officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Taft Street about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 18 when they noticed the driver of a black SUV traveling north on Main Street "well above the 45 mph posted limit."

The SUV's driver continued at that speed onto Taft Street and passed by the stopped officers, the release states.

The officers attempted to catch up to the SUV to stop the driver for speeding.

"The SUV was observed making a right-hand turn onto U.S. 30, now traveling eastbound," the release said. "As officers were nearing the still-moving car, the driver activated emergency red and blue lights, giving notice that it was an unmarked car. In seeing this, officers disregarded their actions any further."

At the time, Crown Point police said the identity of the driver and the specific nature of any police call were unknown, so they did not request any assistance from other agencies.

The investigation was turned over to Indiana State Police for the Fort Wayne post in October, Levco previously told The Times.

