Sheriff's authority to ink jail contracts affirmed by Indiana appeals court

CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is not required to obtain approval from the county executive to ink contracts relating to the county jail, so long as funds for the purchases are appropriated by the county council.

That's the 3-0 decision by the Indiana Court of Appeals in a case likely to have practical and political ramifications in all 92 counties in the state.

The appellate court said Wednesday that the Indiana Constitution and state law unquestionably establish a duty that the sheriff take care of the jail and its prisoners.

To fulfill that duty, the court said the sheriff has the authority to enter into contracts relating to the jail without the sheriff's jail contracts being conditioned on further approval by the three-member Board of Commissioners, which serves as county executive.

"Indeed, if the board had the exclusive right to enter into such contracts, as it claims, the sheriff would be transformed into a passive manager, a mere department head, notwithstanding his constitutional office, and would have limited ability to take care of the jail and its prisoners," wrote Appeals Judge Robert Altice Jr. on behalf of Judges Elaine Brown and Elizabeth Tavitas, a Lake County native.

In a footnote, the appellate court echoed the June 30 trial court decision in the sheriff's favor by Lake Superior Judge Stephen Scheele recommending the sheriff still submit jail contracts to the commissioners for approval because it will produce "better government operation, communication, transparency and comity."

But the appeals court emphasized the commissioners and county auditor cannot refuse to pay valid jail-related invoices submitted by the sheriff for budgeted items whose costs are covered by sufficient appropriations.

"As the trial court observed, statutory assignment of the sheriff’s take-care duty 'could not be more expressed,' Altice said. "The council and the board continue to have a check on the sheriff through the budgeting process."

Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, disagreed with the ruling. He said Indiana law clearly assigns the authority to negotiate contracts for all county offices solely to the commissioners.

"If that intent is not clear to the judicial branch, I'll ask that the General Assembly clarify," Repay said.

The commissioners still can request the Indiana Supreme Court review the appellate decision. Though it likely would be faster to pursue a legislative remedy, since the General Assembly is due to convene daily meetings of its annual four-month session in early January, following a one-day organizational gathering Tuesday.

The Legislature also could consider simultaneously remedying a July 12 Court of Appeals decision, currently awaiting review by the Supreme Court, authorizing the Lake County Council to operate the county's purchasing agency, regardless of the commissioners' statutory contracting authority.

In the meantime, the commissioners declined at their monthly meeting Wednesday to approve any jail-related contracts negotiated by the sheriff after last month also opting not to act on the annual jail health care contract with Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) at the center of the appellate case.

Records show Martinez initially sued the commissioners after they rejected his 2022 contract with CHI at a cost of $6.1 million, a 5% increase compared with 2021 and 20% more than 2020.

The sheriff has proposed granting CHI another 5% increase in 2023 for a total cost to Lake County taxpayers of $6.4 million for jail health care.

Martinez said in a statement from his attorney summarizing the decision that he was "very pleased" with the appellate court ruling.

"Today's decision by the Court of Appeals confirms that Lake Superior Court Judge Stephen Scheele was spot-on when he ruled on June 30, 2022, that the sheriff has and retains the authority to enter into contracts to take care of the Lake County Jail and its prisoners," Martinez said.