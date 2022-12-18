Sheriff's Department responds to alleged school-shooting threat

GARY — The Lake County Sheriff's Department says threats were made on social media against Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School in Gary over the weekend, but detectives have identified suspects.

A social media account threatened to create "an active shooter scenario" at 9 a.m. Monday, according to the sheriff's department. That post reportedly included a photo of several assault rifles and identified a teacher as a potential target.

The sheriff's department said it has identified three suspects — ages 11, 12 and 13 — who will soon be interviewed. Criminal charges are pending.

Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School informed parents of the threat Saturday via Facebook.

"Every threat must be taken seriously," the post reads. "Threats of violence are never a laughing matter. Even if students believe a threat is a joke, they should always let an adult know to ensure everyone’s safety."

The school said it has partnered with local law enforcement and there will be extra police presence at the school this week.

"Even if the posts turn out to be a hoax, we want to be clear that this type of suspicious behavior will not be tolerated in Lake County, Indiana," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement to The Times. "To those who would attempt to threaten lives in Lake County and hide behind social media — we will identify you, we will find you and we will prosecute you."

