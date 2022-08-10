Sheriff's office seeking help to find missing person

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance to locate a man last seen July 31 in LaPorte County.

Police said Brett A. Lawson, 38, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes. He also has a large tattoo on his right forearm.

His last known location was at a rural home in the 3100 block of West Small Road between 1 and 2 a.m. July 31, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about Lawson is asked to contact Captain Andrew Hahn, chief of detectives, at 219-326-7700, ext. 2340, or by email: ahahn@lcso.in.gov; or Detective Austin Howell at 219-326-7700, ext. 2562, or by email: ahowell@lcso.in.gov.