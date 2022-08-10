Sheriff's office seeking help to find missing person

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance to locate a man last seen July 31 in LaPorte County.
Police said Brett A. Lawson, 38, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes. He also has a large tattoo on his right forearm.
His last known location was at a rural home in the 3100 block of West Small Road between 1 and 2 a.m. July 31, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about Lawson is asked to contact Captain Andrew Hahn, chief of detectives, at 219-326-7700, ext. 2340, or by email:
ahahn@lcso.in.gov; or Detective Austin Howell at 219-326-7700, ext. 2562, or by email: ahowell@lcso.in.gov.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Jerry Arndt
Arrest Date: Aug. 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 61
Residence: Michigan City, IN
John Lenoir
Arrest Date: Aug. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 58
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jose Thomas
Arrest Date: Aug. 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Christopher Redden
Arrest Date: Aug. 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Keith Lutz
Arrest Date: Aug. 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Marion, IN
Laquita Wilson
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Ramp
Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; OWI Class: Felonies Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Philip Seger
Arrest Date: Aug. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 57
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Dale Reptik
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Sauk Village, IL
Matthew Chambers
Arrest Date: Aug. 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Robert Jordan
Arrest Date: Aug. 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Matthew Avery
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Robert Kelly
Arrest Date: July 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury; Kidnapping; Aggravated Battery; Battery; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: Westville, IN
Michael Corban
Arrest Date: Aug. 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jennifer Olsen
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependent Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lakesha Jones
Arrest Date: Aug. 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 25
Residence: Elkhart, IN
Loretta Sanders
Arrest Date: Aug. 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jacob Foldenauer
Arrest Date: Aug. 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Maureen Greve
Arrest Date: Aug. 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Bradley Jervis
Arrest Date: Aug. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Crown Point, IN
Jerrod Bratcher
Arrest Date: Aug. 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 40
Residence: Union Mills, IN
Grecian Fleming-Davis
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 46
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Nicholas Lemons
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: Union Mills, IN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.