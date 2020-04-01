Sheriffs say they've taken steps to reduce jail populations during pandemic

Two Northwest Indiana sheriffs said they've already taken steps recommended in a petition asking the Indiana Supreme Court to issue emergency guidance on the release of prisoners at high risk of death from COVID-19.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed the petition Monday, saying some counties had reduced their jail populations in response to the pandemic but "statewide action is critical."
The ACLU's petition recommends the Supreme Court immediately issue emergency steps to identify pretrial detainees and incarcerated people at high risk who may be eligible for release to home detention.
Bail requirements could be waived for pretrial detainees who don't pose "an immediate threat," and judges could determine whether convicted prisoners' sentences should be reduced or suspended so they can shelter at home, the petition states.
"Ensuring the safety of at-risk individuals in Indiana's jails and prisons is not only a humanitarian necessity, it is a constitutional requirement," said Ken Falk, legal director at the ACLU of Indiana. "The only way of hoping to stop the deadly spread of COVID-19 is to take these additional steps in the criminal legal system. This will benefit not just people who are incarcerated, but those who work in jails and prisons, and go back and forth to their families and communities every day."
The ACLU said subjecting prisoners to unreasonable risk of harm also violates their Fourteenth Amendment rights.
"People in jails and prisons have little ability to inform themselves about preventive measures, or to take such measures if they do learn of them," said Jane Henegar, executive director at the ACLU of Indiana. "We must drastically reduce the number of people who are arrested and detained pretrial. Locking people up unnecessarily amid this pandemic, especially those who are medically vulnerable, threatens their health and, potentially, their lives."
Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds, who also serves as president of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, said there are 2,200 fewer inmates in custody at the county level across Indiana now when compared to January.
Porter County has done its part by releasing the inmates who were appropriate to release and keeping the jail population down at this time, he said.
There are currently 185 to 190 inmates at the county jail, not counting the federal inmates being held, he said. This compares with about 330 in January and 450 in 2002.
Reynolds said the release being sought by ACLU won't work because it does not take into account the unique considerations of each inmate. There are instances where elderly inmates are convicted child molesters or are being held on murder charges, he said.
"It has to go back to the individual counties," Reynolds said. "You can't blanket this and let everyone out."
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said his jail staff began takes steps to reduce the jail population well before the ACLU's petition was filed.
Six inmates were in medical isolation Wednesday because of flu-like symptoms. That's down from seven Friday, because one inmate was cleared and returned to general population, department spokeswoman Pam Jones said.
The department said Friday it was working to get kits to test inmates with symptoms for COVID-19.
The Lake County Jail housed 653 inmates Wednesday, which is about 150 fewer since when coronavirus precautions began, she said.
With court approval, inmates awaiting trial or convicted of nonviolent offenses and those at high risk of becoming infected were released, Martinez said.
"We are considering factors including inmates' preexisting medical conditions, advanced age, and the number of days left to serve when we provide names of inmates for judges to review for possible release," he said.
"We have also taken measures to reduce the number of arrestees coming into our jail for minor misdemeanor offenses. These individuals are still being criminally charged, but they are being long-formed, which means that instead of going to jail immediately, they will receive a summons to appear in court at a later date."
