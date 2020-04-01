Sheriffs say they've taken steps to reduce jail populations during pandemic

The ACLU said subjecting prisoners to unreasonable risk of harm also violates their Fourteenth Amendment rights.

"People in jails and prisons have little ability to inform themselves about preventive measures, or to take such measures if they do learn of them," said Jane Henegar, executive director at the ACLU of Indiana. "We must drastically reduce the number of people who are arrested and detained pretrial. Locking people up unnecessarily amid this pandemic, especially those who are medically vulnerable, threatens their health and, potentially, their lives."

Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds, who also serves as president of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, said there are 2,200 fewer inmates in custody at the county level across Indiana now when compared to January.

Porter County has done its part by releasing the inmates who were appropriate to release and keeping the jail population down at this time, he said.

There are currently 185 to 190 inmates at the county jail, not counting the federal inmates being held, he said. This compares with about 330 in January and 450 in 2002.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member