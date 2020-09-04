Sheriff's virtual training project delayed amid dispute with Lake commissioners

CROWN POINT — The Lake County sheriff and commissioners are in a virtual reality battle over a training classroom remodel and hi-tech simulator hardware designed to help county police officers confront public safety threats.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez said the department’s basement remodel and simulator project was approved by commissioners back in April, and has been budgeted out of the sheriff’s department.
Martinez alleges the VirTra System training simulator equipment is on hold and “sitting in a warehouse in Arizona” while Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Crown Point, objects to how the classroom and equipment is configured and how much it will cost.
“Who is he to single-handedly decide this, when we had it already approved? He’s interfering with a law enforcement project,” Martinez said.
Martinez said Tippy is delaying by going around the sheriff and changing the project scope with the engineering/design firm.
“We could have been (remodeling) the classroom offices already. It’s smarter to get that done first, instead of letting expensive equipment be subject to dust and construction debris,” he said.
Instead, the VirTra simulator is sitting, collecting dust, in an Arizona warehouse while the sheriff and commissioners sort out these disagreements.
Emails provided to The Times show the engineering/design firm, DLZ, was instructed by the Lake County Commissioners on June 9 — months after the project was first given the green light — to delete the periphery offices from the firm’s scope of work.
Martinez said that’s an overreach by the commissioners, pointing to a provision in DLZ’s agreement with the county.
“Meetings shall be limited to selected representatives as identified by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. It is understood exhaustive meetings with personnel and staff will not occur,” according to DLZ’s professional services agreement for engineering, design and construction.
“It says it right there. Tippy has no authority to tell me how my classroom should look like, or how I should do law enforcement training,” Martinez responded, pointing to the provision in DLZ’s agreement with the county.
But Tippy said he’s only looking out for the county’s bottom line and believes the lower level floor targeted for remodel is fine the way it is and the extensive renovation work is unnecessary.
He said the commissioners authorized the purchase of the simulator early this year for more than $70,000 and are trying to keep the installation costs at around $150,000.
“I’m telling him he needs to watch his budget. If he runs out of money for this, he’ll be coming to the commissioners for more,” Tippy said.
Commissioners on Wednesday said they have to have assurances where money will be found for the installation of the simulator.
Commissioners Mike Repay said county police said at first the money was coming from within the sheriff’s previously approved equipment budget, but later withdrew that assurance.
Repay said commissioner may not have funds for this either.
Martinez said he has the money.
Tippy said the delay, in part, was due to VirTra giving DLZ the installation requirements for a different simulator model.
VirTra simulator
Martinez said the The VirTra System simulator’s installation is long overdue.
The state-of-the-art simulator trains officers on how to respond to real-life situations. The technology covers deescalation tactics, shoot/don’t shoot scenarios, and the handling of 911 calls for people with mental illness or those threatening suicide. The simulator also trains officers on how to respond to active shooter emergencies and approach suspects during high-risk traffic stops.
“Last year, long before the shooting death of George Floyd happened, we were looking to get critical training for officers. This virtual reality training by VIRTA is state-of-the-art. This project should have been done in July, and we haven’t even started,” Martinez said.
Once housed at the sheriff’s department on Main Street in Crown Point, the sheriff said he will open up the classroom to all Northwest Indiana police agencies.
Martinez said he has every intention to publicly bid out the construction project and will work closely with the commissioners when the time comes.
The agreement states the VirTra system will be “procured and installed by others, outside the limits of this contract,” but it also notes the project will include the necessary infrastructure to accommodate the installation.
Martinez accused Tippy of “jeopardizing the safety of my officers especially in the environment we are in today.”
“This is crucial training they need. It jeopardizes the safety of the public,” he said.
Tippy argued the sheriff shouldn’t try to score points with the public by demanding a rush installation of a state-of-the-art virtual reality system without the proper preparation.
Tippy, a Republican, and the sheriff, a Democrat, have had earlier disputes over other police expenditures in recent years.
"I support the police 100%. I think this is a great project, and I think the possibilities for training are really, really good. But this is a high-tech piece of equipment, not a plug-and-play like a TV, there's more to it and the install is complication. We've got to do it right," Tippy said.
Times correspondent Bill Dolan contributed to this report.
