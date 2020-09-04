Sheriff's virtual training project delayed amid dispute with Lake commissioners

Emails provided to The Times show the engineering/design firm, DLZ, was instructed by the Lake County Commissioners on June 9 — months after the project was first given the green light — to delete the periphery offices from the firm’s scope of work.

Martinez said that’s an overreach by the commissioners, pointing to a provision in DLZ’s agreement with the county.

“Meetings shall be limited to selected representatives as identified by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. It is understood exhaustive meetings with personnel and staff will not occur,” according to DLZ’s professional services agreement for engineering, design and construction.

“It says it right there. Tippy has no authority to tell me how my classroom should look like, or how I should do law enforcement training,” Martinez responded, pointing to the provision in DLZ’s agreement with the county.

But Tippy said he’s only looking out for the county’s bottom line and believes the lower level floor targeted for remodel is fine the way it is and the extensive renovation work is unnecessary.

He said the commissioners authorized the purchase of the simulator early this year for more than $70,000 and are trying to keep the installation costs at around $150,000.