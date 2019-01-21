Crews demolish the second story of the historic Guyer building Saturday in downtown Hobart following a fire Jan. 15. The emergency demolition was ordered after investigators noticed the building's walls had shifted within a couple of hours Friday, an official said.
Photo courtesy of Jim Jaracz
Photo courtesy of Jim Jaracz
Photo courtesy of Jim Jaracz
HOBART — The discovery Friday that the walls of a historic downtown building damaged in a fire had shifted within a couple of hours led to a decision by city officials to begin demolition, a fire official said.
Crews on Saturday tore down the second floor of the Guyer building, which was built in 1897 and heavily damaged Jan. 15 in a fire that started in the Copper Penny Tanning salon on the first floor.
With heavy snow and high winds in the forecast last weekend, Hobart officials signed off on an emergency demolition to ensure the safety of people in the downtown area, fire Lt. John Reitz said.
Demolition of the entire structure will be completed at a later date, he said.
Fire investigators were back on-site Monday to continue their work, Reitz said.
Three firefighters and two police officers were injured while responding to the fire, officials said.
Reitz described the firefighters' injuries as minor. Officer Adam Ahmad, 26, was treated for smoke inhalation, but returned to work the next day, police said.
Officer Noah Frizzell, 29, was injured when he lost control on a patch of ice and crashed into two trees. Frizzell was released from a hospital Friday, but remained off work to recover, police said.
About a dozen residents on the second floor of the historic Guyer building were displaced by the fire, which caused the collapse of part of the building's second floor.
To donate items for displaced residents, go to Shout Green at 512 E. Third Street in Hobart.
