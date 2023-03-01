VALPARAISO — A Porter County jury found Michigan City resident Keith Blake not guilty Wednesday of murdering 19-year-old Noah Beller outside Beller's home on Valparaiso's north side March 3, 2021, according to the court.

But Blake, 34, was found guilty of reckless homicide and carrying a gun without a license, the court said.

He faces sentencing April 14 before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

Blake shot and killed Beller during a dispute over a paternity test, according to court records.

Gasps and sobs broke out in the courtroom Friday morning as photos were displayed on a large screen of Beller lying on the driveway outside his home after he was shot.

Valparaiso police patrolwoman Michelle Kodicek described the shooting scene for jurors as hysterical and said she and other officers arrived to find Beller without a pulse and not breathing.

As when Beller's mother testified earlier last week about holding her son as he died, Blake showed no obvious emotion to the photos of the shooting scene in the 3700 block of Oak Grove Drive.

Beller's mother, Mikalene Stoker, told jurors last week she had received test results the same day as the killing that cleared her son of the pregnancy.

Beller had reportedly demanded his money back for the test because it was determined he was not the father of the child in question, records show. However, a woman present at the residence continued to claim that he was the father, and the dispute became physical.