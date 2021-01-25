Shooter fired weapon at man because he threw 'large rock' at his vehicle, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A man allegedly admitted to police Sunday that he fired his weapon at an individual because the person threw a large rock at his car while he was pumping gas.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to the Mobil gas station at 2220 E. Columbus Drive in reference to shots fired, according to East Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

Rivera said the police agency's ShotSpotter technology indicated three rounds were fired near that location.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a shattered windshield at one of the gas pumps. The vehicle also had a large rock on top of the windshield.

While on scene, officers were approached by a 23-year-old man named Edwin Wilson, of Terre Haute.

According to Rivera, Wilson stated he discharged his firearm at an individual who threw a large rock at his vehicle while he was pumping gas.

Officers detained Wilson and recovered his firearm and several spent shell casings near his vehicle. Dispatch then advised officers that a gunshot victim was down the street in the 4100 block of Butternut Street, Rivera said.