Shooter in drug deal gone wrong not entitled to shorter prison term, appeals court rules

As to the nature of the offense, Kirsch noted Woods not only shot the victim in the torso, he battered the victim with the gun and stole his cookie dough, all while in the process of trying to purchase marijuana, an illegal drug.

Moreover, Kirsch said Woods committed the crime while he had charges pending in another criminal case and was on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial.

"The foregoing facts not only establish that Woods' crime was egregious, they also show that Woods has failed to present compelling evidence that portrays the nature of his offense in a positive light, such as by providing evidence that his offense was accompanied by restraint, regard and lack of brutality," Kirsch said.

Concerning Woods' character, Kirsch observed that Woods has a significant criminal record, including three prior felony convictions and three prior misdemeanor convictions, along with 25 arrests for alleged crimes ranging from armed robbery to criminal sexual assault.

"Woods' PTSD diagnosis does not make his sentence inappropriate," Kirsch said. "Woods does not show, or even allege, that there was a nexus between his PTSD and his crime."

Woods still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reducing his 14-year prison sentence.