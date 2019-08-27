CROWN POINT — The husband of a prominent local attorney gunned down last year outside his home testified Tuesday he looked up after hearing what he now realizes was a gunshot and saw T. Edward Page say, "Stop, Bill, no!" before collapsing.
William "Bill" Landske, 84, the husband of late state Sen. Sue Landske, is standing trial this week on a charge alleging he murdered Page on Aug. 15, 2018, outside the Hobart residence Page and his husband, Kevin Swanson, shared.
An autopsy showed Page died instantly from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and three to the back. Bullets pierced both of his lungs, his heart, kidney, liver, spleen and other organs.
Swanson testified during the second day of trial Tuesday that Page and Sue Landske were friends for about 20 years before her death in February 2015.
Page served as Sue Landske's attorney, and the two grew to be friends. Swanson said he did not meet William Landske until after Sue Landske's death, he said.
Page was an attorney and senior judge who traveled all over Indiana. He also prepared taxes, Swanson said.
"He never charged anyone for taxes," he said. "He felt like it was a puzzle. He enjoyed doing it."
Page for decades prepared taxes for the Landske family, and continued to meet with William Landske at least once a year to review taxes, Swanson said. William Landske came to their home, where Swanson often welcomed him in and sent him upstairs to Page's office.
According to testimony Monday, the Landske family decided to find another tax preparer because Page had sought several extensions and they felt he wasn't moving at the pace they wanted. A meeting was arranged, and William Landske and his daughters Cheryl Lynn Boisson and Jacqueline Basilotta, both of Kansas, drove two cars to Page's Hobart home.
They took two cars because Page had warned them the number of documents was voluminous, Boisson testified Monday.
Defense attorney Scott King said in opening statements that Landske saw more than 40 bags and three boxes of documents in Page's foyer and "snapped."
King admitted Landske shot Page, but said the evidence was not sufficient to prove the killing was a murder.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michael Toth described the killing differently, saying Landske intentionally drew in Page to make sure he could "put that bullet in his chest."
Landske's trial began Monday before Special Judge Rex Kepner, who was appointed to hear the case by the Indiana Supreme Court because of Page's many friends among local court officials.
Swanson testified he and Page met the Landskes at their front door. Boisson and Basilotta entered, but William Landske remained outside, he said.
Swanson said he heard Landske ask to speak with Page, so he took several bags from Page and urged him to talk with Landske.
Landske said, "'You think you could come here and talk to me for a minute?'" said Swanson, who recalled no anger in Landske's voice.
Swanson carried out several bags and set them down before hearing what sounded like a firecracker, he said.
He looked up and saw Page facing Landske, who had a gun in his hand. Landske was 3 or 4 feet away from Page, he said.
"My brain said I gotta stop this," Swanson said.
Page put out his right hand and said, "Stop, Bill, no," before Landske fired several more shots, Swanson testified.
Swanson ran toward Landske, knocking him down and gaining control of the gun, he said. He ran the gun back up to his front porch, set it down and ran back to Page.
When Swanson rolled Page over onto his back, he realized his partner of more than 35 years would not survive.
"I proceeded to stay with him and comfort him because he was dying," Swanson said.
Later, police asked him to sit next to Boisson, he said.
"I turned to Cheryl and asked if Bill was angry at (Page), and she said, 'Yes,'" Swanson said.
Boisson testified Monday she did not recall the exchange with Swanson.
Hobart Patrolman Christopher Sipes testified he arrived and took Landske to the ground after Landske initially did not comply with an order to show his hands.
Landske was the calmest person at the crime scene, he said.
"He was upset about being handcuffed and that I dropped my knee in his back, but other than that he was calm," Sipes said.
Landske also asked Sipes repeatedly, "What happens next?" Sipes said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story later today.