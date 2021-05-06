Shooting at liquor store sparked by argument over dice, police say

FORD HEIGHTS — An argument over dice led to the shooting of a Sauk Village man in Ford Heights, police said.
Frederick Keys 45, of Ford Heights, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Department.
At 9:03 a.m. Wednesday Cook County sheriff’s police responded to a report of an aggravated battery with a firearm in the 1300 block of East Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights.
Keys was standing outside a liquor store in the area when an argument broke out between him and a 24-year-old Sauk Village man. The Sauk Village man had taken dice away from Keys and the man's uncle, and then threw the dice on the roof of a building to stop them from gambling, police said.
Keys then allegedly threatened the 24-year-old and threw a cup of alcohol in his face. In return, the man threw a can of Red Bull at Keys.
Keys left to go to his vehicle and returned with a handgun, shooting the Sauk Village man in his hand, knee and thigh, police reported.
Officers immediately began lifesaving measures as paramedics headed to the scene.
The shooting victim was taken to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields and he is in stable condition. Police used surveillance footage to identify Keys and spoke to witnesses that saw the shooting.
Officers arrived at Keys' home and arrested him shortly after the shooting.
A districtwide school lockdown was in effect for about an hour early Wednesday after there was a shooting at a liquor store a half-mile away from Cottage Grove Upper Grade Center, officials said.
The lockdown went into effect at 9:30 and was lifted about 10:45 a.m., according to Ford Heights Assistant Superintendent of Business Administration and Operations Coretta Jackson.
Cook County sheriff's police established a crime scene outside New Way Food and Liquor, 1301-1399 Lexington Ave. on Wednesday. The perimeter of the store was surrounded by crime tape, and police were seen collecting evidence.
Keys will have his court appearance Friday at Markham Courthouse, where there will be a bond hearing.