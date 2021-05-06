Shooting at liquor store sparked by argument over dice, police say

FORD HEIGHTS — An argument over dice led to the shooting of a Sauk Village man in Ford Heights, police said.

Frederick Keys 45, of Ford Heights, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

At 9:03 a.m. Wednesday Cook County sheriff’s police responded to a report of an aggravated battery with a firearm in the 1300 block of East Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights.

Keys was standing outside a liquor store in the area when an argument broke out between him and a 24-year-old Sauk Village man. The Sauk Village man had taken dice away from Keys and the man's uncle, and then threw the dice on the roof of a building to stop them from gambling, police said.

Keys then allegedly threatened the 24-year-old and threw a cup of alcohol in his face. In return, the man threw a can of Red Bull at Keys.

Keys left to go to his vehicle and returned with a handgun, shooting the Sauk Village man in his hand, knee and thigh, police reported.

Officers immediately began lifesaving measures as paramedics headed to the scene.