Shooting death believed caught on cell phone videos, reward offered, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Tuesday's shooting death of a 27-year-old man was reportedly captured on cell phone video and Michigan City police are offering a $1,000 reward for one of those videos that could lead to an arrest in the case.

Darius C. Mitchell, 27, of Michigan City, was gunned down shortly before 9 p.m. near the Garden Estates West apartment complex, police said.

Responding officers found a group of people crowded outside a building at the complex, where Mitchell was motionless on the ground nearby, according to police. Police performed first aid on Mitchell until LaPorte County EMS responders arrived, but Mitchell was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have since received credible information that the events leading up the shooting and the shooting itself was captured on cell phone videos.

The $1,000 reward for the footage is being offered on a first come, first serve basis, police said.