Shooting in apartment complex stemmed from verbal dispute, police say

GARY — A man who was shot inside an apartment complex early Wednesday told police the shooter was among a group of three people he got into a verbal altercation with, police said.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. to a report that the 22-year-old Gary man had been shot in a hallway at the complex, located in the 5800 block of Cypress Avenue, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

The man suffered a single gunshot wound to his buttocks and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was uncooperative with police, but indicated he had asked a female neighbor for her phone number prior to the shooting, Pawlak said.

The man told police three black males confronted and later shot him after he spoke with the neighbor.

All three in the group fled afterward, the man told police.

Responding officers recovered two spent shell casings, Pawlak said.