Shooting kills 30-year-old man, police say

Police responded to two shootings Wednesday, including one that took the life of a 30-year-old man, police said.
Steven Rice, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary after suffering gunshot wounds, according to Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. His death was ruled a homicide.
Gary police were called to the hospital around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a gunshot victim, said Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Police were informed the shooting happened at Cleveland Street and 15th Avenue in Gary. Authorities searched the area and have not yet located a crime scene as of 8 p.m., Hamady said.
Gary police, the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit and the Lake County coroner’s office investigated the scene.
If anyone has information on the fatal shooting, they are asked to call the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.
Later Wednesday, police responded to another reported gunshot victim in the area of Taney Place and 18th Avenue, Hamady said. Limited information was available and police will provide further information as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information can contact the Gary Police Department tip line at 1-866-CRIME-GP.
Melissa Lynn Stubblefield
Thomas Andrew Stenger
Shane Lopez
Christopher John Hedges
Tony Isiah Crowell Jr.
Jaylen Laron Magee
Larita L. Jackson
Laura C. Agardy
Fred Agredano
David Alvarado
Kriston L. Barbee
Robert J. Barton, II
Robert D. Benard
Jennifer L. Bogusz
Adrian Bugariu
Rogelio Catalan
Robert D. Cresap
Mark D. Dail, Sr.
Joseph W. Dawson
Alexander Dejesus
Randy J. Exom
Donald P. Freeman, III
Matthew D. Gear
Rafael R. Gonzalez
Renee Haan
Christopher M. Hallman, II
Timothy J. Haniford
Eric D. Harper
Clyde O. Hawkins, Jr.
Justin R. Kuehl
Jose S. Lagunas
Derek B. Lambert
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.