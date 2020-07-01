Shooting kills 30-year-old man, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police responded to two shootings Wednesday, including one that took the life of a 30-year-old man, police said.

Steven Rice, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary after suffering gunshot wounds, according to Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police were called to the hospital around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a gunshot victim, said Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Police were informed the shooting happened at Cleveland Street and 15th Avenue in Gary. Authorities searched the area and have not yet located a crime scene as of 8 p.m., Hamady said.

Gary police, the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit and the Lake County coroner’s office investigated the scene.

If anyone has information on the fatal shooting, they are asked to call the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.

Later Wednesday, police responded to another reported gunshot victim in the area of Taney Place and 18th Avenue, Hamady said. Limited information was available and police will provide further information as the investigation continues.