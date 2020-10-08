Shooting of teen sparks police investigation

GARY — An 18-year-old Gary man shot late Wednesday was unable to talk to investigators because of the extent of his wounds, police said.

Gary police released more details Thursday about the shooting about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Pierce Street.

When officers responded to the area for a report of gunfire, they saw no one wounded but found a vehicle with evidence of a shooting, officials said.

Police were later dispatched to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where the man had arrived for treatment, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

A person who drove the man to the hospital told police gunshots were heard before the man was found outside lying on the ground, Westerfield said.

No more information would be released about the vehicle or evidence recovered at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

