Shooting on interstate ends with victim at Hobart Speedway; I-65 northbound lanes shut down

HOBART — A gunshot victim pulled into a Hobart gas station after being wounded on Interstate 65 Saturday night, police said.
At 8:20 p.m. Indiana State Police were called about a shooting that happened somewhere on I-65, said Cpl. Kimberly Zelnis.
The driver ended up pulling into Speedway at 4732 W. 61st Ave. in Hobart and at least one person has been injured by gunfire. The current condition of the victim is unknown.
Hobart police arrived at the scene to assist Indiana State troopers and an area was taped off around a white passenger car parked at a gas pump. The white passenger car's driver's side windshield had at least four bullet holes.
All northbound lanes on I-65 starting at the 253-mile marker near the U.S. 30 exit in Merrillville were shut down as of 9:15 p.m., Zelnis said. Traffic was being redirected and drivers were advised to avoid the area. It is unknown how long the closure will last but it will likely extend into the night as investigators scour the area for evidence.
Limited information was immediately available and police will release further details as the investigation continues.
Adam Jerry King
Ahmad Zaid
Alexander Little
Amber Mazoch
Amber Myles
Amber Schwanke
Andy Richardson
Anthony Lamar Johnson
Anthony Navakas
Anthony Tom Glenn
Articisse Brown
Bernard Weatherly
Brandon Kellum
Brandon Spencer
Brian Cebra
Brittni Ann Campbell
Cameron Devine
Christopher Bell Lehmen
Christopher Grant
Daisy Perez
Damario Lamarr Crawford Jr.
David James Chiarelli
David Robinson
Demetrius Rodgers
Deric Larnard Payton
Dion Marshall
Domenico Anthony Polizzi
Dorothy Ann Mitchell
Edward Auksel
Ethan Nathaniel White
Gerald Taylor
Gregory Lante Glenn
James Gill
James McGahan
James Wells Jones
Jermaine Tito Carr
Jermiah Anthony Sanchez
Jesica Barboza
Johnny Wilbourn
Jonathan Augustynski
Jose Hernandez
Joseph Yankee
Josue Torres
Julian Corral
Kayla Valenzuela
Kerry Lee Peach
Kevin Davon Ursey
Lashawn Reed
Layla Lewis
Legacci Breonna Isbel
Luis Jimenez
Marcus Wade Johnson
Mario Brooks
Marques Good
Megan Renee Steriovski
Melvin Pumphrey
Mercedes Cruz
Mia Holmes
Michael Lulkowski
Nicholas Bray
Nicole Marie Vukin
Qiyona Johnson
Renee Marie Colbert
Robert Earl Patterson Jr.
Roberto Miranda
Shawn Pewitt
Shretha Johnson
Travis Richardson
William Alvin Best
William Carey
Willie Reed
Windell Dowe
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.