Shooting on interstate ends with victim at Hobart Speedway; I-65 northbound lanes shut down

HOBART — A gunshot victim pulled into a Hobart gas station after being wounded on Interstate 65 Saturday night, police said.

At 8:20 p.m. Indiana State Police were called about a shooting that happened somewhere on I-65, said Cpl. Kimberly Zelnis.

The driver ended up pulling into Speedway at 4732 W. 61st Ave. in Hobart and at least one person has been injured by gunfire. The current condition of the victim is unknown.

Hobart police arrived at the scene to assist Indiana State troopers and an area was taped off around a white passenger car parked at a gas pump. The white passenger car's driver's side windshield had at least four bullet holes.

All northbound lanes on I-65 starting at the 253-mile marker near the U.S. 30 exit in Merrillville were shut down as of 9:15 p.m., Zelnis said. Traffic was being redirected and drivers were advised to avoid the area. It is unknown how long the closure will last but it will likely extend into the night as investigators scour the area for evidence.