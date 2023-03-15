CHESTERTON — A report of an ill child at school resulted in the recent arrest of a 31-year-old man sought in connection with a shooting in nearby Michigan City, the town is reporting.

The police resource officer at Brummitt Elementary School, at 2500 Indian Boundary Road, was asked March 6 to check on the welfare of a mother, who was not responding to calls to pick up her ill child, the town said.

While en route, the officer learned the shooting suspect may be staying with the mother. The officer then learned the mother had arrived at the school with a male passenger and in a car matching the one sought in the wake of the Michigan City shooting, the town said.

As the car drove away west on Indiana Boundary Road and then south on Ind. 49 at speeds reaching 80 mph, police said they confirmed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop just south of County Road 400 North.

The man, who the town did not name, was taken into custody.

Three children found in the vehicle were initially removed due to the possibility of a gun inside, the town said. All three were then released to their mother.

The man was taken to the Michigan City Police Department and faces charges of aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm, the town said.

A court document accuses the man of shooting a relative in the leg on March 5 following a disagreement.

"This investigation and subsequent arrest highlight the importance of the excellent school resource officer program that the Chesterton Police Department and the Duneland School Corporation have forged and remain partners in," Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson said.

