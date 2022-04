Shooting temporarily closes I-94, police say

CHICAGO — All local lanes of southbound Interstate 94 in the area of Garfield Boulevard were closed for a short time Thursday morning to allow for an investigation of an expressway shooting, Illinois State Police said.

Police said they responded to the scene on the city's South Side at 7:52 a.m. and found there were no injuries reported.

The southbound lanes were closed from 9:31 a.m. to 9:47 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400 or at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

Witnesses can remain anonymous, police said.

