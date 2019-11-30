{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

DYER — A Chicago Heights man treated for a gunshot wound at Franciscan St. Margaret Health in Dyer is facing charges of murder and home invasion for his role in a shootout Tuesday at a home in Ford Heights, Illinois.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Timothy McClendon Jr., 28, allegedly forced his way into a home in the 1100 block of Seeley Avenue shortly after noon and shot one person inside.

The sheriff's office said Deangelo Curtis, 34, of Chicago Heights, was holding a gun in his hand when he allegedly was shot dead by McClendon. 

A 36-year-old woman was wounded in the crossfire. An investigation determined she was shot by Curtis' gun, according to the sheriff's office.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

McClendon also was shot and wounded by Curtis, and was being treated at the Dyer hospital when he was located by police, the sheriff's office said.

Records show McClendon was charged Friday with first-degree murder, home invasion and violation of a protection order.

McClendon was ordered held in jail without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
1
3
1

Tags

Financial Affairs Reporter

Dan has reported on Indiana state government for The Times since 2009. He also covers casinos, campaigns and corruption.