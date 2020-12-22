 Skip to main content
Shooting victim found dead near Hohman Avenue
Shooting victim found dead near Hohman Avenue

Hammond officers and a Lake County coroner's van were called to to Hohman Avenue and Lawndale Street for a report of a shooting.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

HAMMOND — An investigation is underway after a gunshot victim was found in a Hammond neighborhood Tuesday night. 

Around 7:30 p.m. Hammond officers and a Lake County coroner's van responded to Hohman Avenue and Lawndale Street. 

A shooting victim was found dead, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg confirmed. The area the shooting happened at includes multiple apartment buildings and houses. 

Police will release more information as it becomes available and the investigation is active. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

