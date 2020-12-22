Shooting victim found dead near Hohman Avenue

HAMMOND — An investigation is underway after a gunshot victim was found in a Hammond neighborhood Tuesday night.
Around 7:30 p.m. Hammond officers and a Lake County coroner's van responded to Hohman Avenue and Lawndale Street.
A shooting victim was found dead, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg confirmed. The area the shooting happened at includes multiple apartment buildings and houses.
Police will release more information as it becomes available and the investigation is active.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.