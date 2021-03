Shooting victim identified as 31-year-old man, coroner says

GARY — A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The Lake County Coroner's office was dispatched at 3:53 p.m. to 2157 Vermont Street in Gary after police responded to a gunshot victim at that address.

Aaron Hawkins, of Chicago Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:20 p.m., the report said.

He died after suffering from gunshot wounds and his death was listed as a homicide, according to Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

In addition to the coroner's office, Gary police, Gary firefighters, Lake County Crime Scene Investigations Unit and the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit responded to the scene. The Gary Police Department did not respond immediately to The Times' requests for information on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

