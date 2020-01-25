Shooting victim walks to gas station for help after being wounded, police say

HAMMOND — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked to a gas station and reported an incident late Friday.

At 9:25 p.m. police responded to the GoLo gas station in the 7300 block of Indianapolis Boulevard where they met with the 27-year-old male victim, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

The man said he was shot at another location in the 7200 block of Magoun Avenue in Hammond, approximately one block away from the gas station, police reported.

The wound was not fatal and the man was released from the hospital Friday night, Kellogg said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.

