Shootings leave 1 dead, 2 wounded over 2 days

CROWN POINT — A man was killed and two people were wounded in two separate shootings last weekend in Gary, police said.

The 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his arm about 5:30 p.m. Friday after someone in a vehicle pulled up as the boy walked with friends in the 4600 block of Jackson Street and opened fire, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The boy ran to another location and got a ride to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he met with police.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black four-door Lincoln MKX or MKZ with doughnut tires on both front wheels, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

About 4:15 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of Massachusetts Street for a report of a gunshot victim, Hamady said.

Anthony Lee, 37, of Gary, and a 45-year-old man were found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, he said.

Officers detained the 45-year-old as they waited for medics and attempted to help Lee, who appeared to have a gunshot wound to his chest and was unresponsive.