Shootings of two people appear related, police say

GARY — The shootings of a 15-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man Monday afternoon are believed to be related, an official said.

Gary police began their investigation after responding about 12:30 p.m. to the 4800 block of Monroe Street for shots fired in the area, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Shortly after arriving, police were notified the teenager was taken to a local hospital after being shot in his left abdomen.

Officers met the boy at the hospital, where he told them he was shot somewhere at Glen Park but declined to provide more information, Westerfield said.

Then, about 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to another local hospital for a Gary man who was checked in with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police did not say when or where the man had been shot.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

