Shootout in neighborhood kills one, wounds another, police say

GARY — An exchange of gunfire erupted in a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, which left one dead and another in the hospital.

Donte Kelly, 27, of Gary, was declared dead at the scene at 3:55 p.m., according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. The man's death was ruled a homicide.

Around 2 p.m. police were called to a shooting in the 3600 block of Jackson Street, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

Two men shot at each other outside of a residence in the area. One man was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene, Pawlak said. The other man was injured and taken to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pawlak said preliminary investigations show the shooting was a dispute between known subjects and there is no threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available on the incident.

The Gary Police Department, the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit and the Lake County coroner's office are involved in the investigation.