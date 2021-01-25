Shootout that killed teen leads to arrests in NWI carjacking, police say

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct information about a Saturday mugging in Highland.
LANSING — A shootout that killed a 15-year-old boy and wounded two others late Saturday led police to arrest four minors suspected in a carjacking in Northwest Indiana.
Troy Pearson, of Harvey, died Saturday at Munster Community Hospital after he and a group tried to carjack someone at the Marathon gas station at 17700 Torrence Ave., Lansing police and the Lake County coroner's office said.
It was at that point the vehicle's occupants and Pearson's group exchanged gunfire, police said.
Pearson and others drove from the scene of the shooting and crashed, rolling over in a restaurant parking lot. Several of them ran to the nearby Walmart, where four were arrested, police said.
The car the group tried to escape in is the same car they are suspected of stealing in Hammond earlier, police said.
Officers responded about 7:20 p.m. to the gas station for a report of shots fired and a rollover crash. They found an Audi resting on its side and Pearson on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
Two others who were shot were transported to and later released from local hospitals, police said.
Prior to the shootout, a group Pearson was in is suspected of stealing the Audi around 5:30 p.m. from Star Liquors, located at Chicago Street and Columbia Avenue in Hammond, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Two people were charged with unlawful use of a weapon, including a minor and 25-year-old Daquan McCree, of Riverdale.
Lansing police Detective Lt. Al Phillips did not clarify which of the people charged were suspects or victims of the gas station carjacking, citing an ongoing investigation.
Lansing police worked with South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force on its investigation.
Police had submitted and were waiting for results of forensic evidence sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, Phillips said.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Lansing police at 708-895-7150.