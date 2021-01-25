Shootout that killed teen leads to arrests in NWI mugging, carjacking, police say

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct information about a Saturday mugging in Highland.

LANSING — A shootout that killed a 15-year-old boy and wounded two others late Saturday led police to arrest four minors suspected in a mugging and carjacking in Northwest Indiana.

Troy Pearson, of Harvey, died Saturday at Munster Community Hospital after he and a group tried to carjack someone at the Marathon gas station at 17700 Torrence Ave., Lansing police and the Lake County coroner's office said.

It was at that point the vehicle's occupants and Pearson's group exchanged gunfire, police said.

Pearson and others drove from the scene of the shooting and crashed, rolling over in a restaurant parking lot. Several of them ran to the nearby Walmart, where four were arrested, police said.

The car the group tried to escape in is the same car they are suspected of stealing in Hammond earlier, police said.

Officers responded about 7:20 p.m. to the gas station for a report of shots fired and a rollover crash. They found an Audi resting on its side and Pearson on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

