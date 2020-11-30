Shoplifting triggers 15-mile chase in LaPorte County, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A report of shoplifting in Michigan City triggered a high-speed chase that ended with two arrests Sunday in LaPorte.

According to LaPorte County Police, the vehicle pursuit after 12 p.m. stemmed from the theft of items at Meijer along U.S 421.

Drugs and paraphernalia were located in the vehicle reported stolen out of St. Joseph County, police said.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek Allen said two women were taken into custody.

The names of the suspects and other details were not provided because of the ongoing investigation.

Initially, LaPorte County sheriff's police and Michigan City police chased the vehicle, then city of LaPorte police joined in after the pursuit continued into the city on Ind. 2.

Stop sticks flattened the rear tires of the fleeing vehicle, which continued for several miles until stopping near Stone Lake, according to police.

Former LaPorte Mayor Leigh Morris said he and his wife, Marcia, had just returned from church when the chase sped past their home on North Lake Shore Drive.

Morris said he heard what sounded like a vehicle driving on flat tires along with sirens.