HAMMOND - A 21-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound after a large fight broke out late Saturday in Hammond's Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. park, according to Lt. Steven Kellogg.
Police responded to the park at 8:20 p.m. in reference to the fight already in progress. Numerous officers began escorting crowds of people out of the park and halted any fighting they spotted, Kellogg said.
Officers reported hearing four gunshots ring out on the east side of the park. A vehicle was observed leaving the scene, and officers identified the vehicle's occupants, Kellogg said.
The 21-year-old was in the vehicle and had a non-life threatening small caliber gunshot wound to his upper chest. No additional injuries were reported, Kellogg said.
An investigation is ongoing and police believe this is an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Marc Ferry at 219-852-2991.