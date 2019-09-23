GARY — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting late Sunday when a suspected "illegal transaction" went bad, police said.
Gary police responded about 8:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of Adams Street for a report of shots fired with a man down.
Officers found a 37-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound to the head, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The man was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to an Illinois trauma center, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Barnes at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, 866-CRIME-GP.