{{featured_button_text}}
Generic crime logo

GARY — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting late Sunday when a suspected "illegal transaction" went bad, police said.

Gary police responded about 8:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of Adams Street for a report of shots fired with a man down.

Officers found a 37-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound to the head, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to an Illinois trauma center, police said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Barnes at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, 866-CRIME-GP.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags