HAMMOND — A 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and 3-year-old child injured in a crash were taken to hospitals Saturday after a police chase involving a car suspected in an earlier crime spree in Hammond ended in Chicago, police and fire officials said.
A Hammond police officer was injured before Hammond police fired shots, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
It was unclear if police fired the shots that wounded the woman. A fourth man also was taken to a hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The officer's injuries were not life-threatening, Kellogg said.
A man and woman were taken into custody after the chase ended in the area of 80th Street and South King Drive on Chicago's South Side, Kellogg said.
The pair first came to the attention of Hammond police about noon Saturday, when officers responded to the 6400 block of Indianapolis Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery, Kellogg said.
Two men, age 66 and 73, told police they stopped for a train blocking the road and got out of their truck to get a water bottle from the truck bed.
As they were standing outside the truck, a gray or silver Chevrolet sedan stopped behind them. A man exited from the sedan's passenger side and approached them holding a black semi-automatic gun in his hand, police said.
The man announced a robbery and racked the slide on his gun when the two victims didn't initially empty their pockets. The victims handed over their belongings and the man got back into the sedan, which traveled west on 165th Street toward Indianapolis Boulevard, police said.
A short time later, police were called to the area of 173rd Street and Calumet Avenue for a report of shots fired.
A woman at that location told police she turned south on Calumet from 169th Street and was cut off by a newer-model silver or gray sedan, Kellogg said.
The woman described the sedan's driver as a black woman in her 30s with straight black hair. The sedan's passenger was described as a black man, 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall with a stocky build, a medium complexion, a short beard and white tank top.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The woman told police the man got out of the sedan while she was stopped for a light at Calumet and 173rd Street and began yelling at her while holding a black semi-automatic handgun, Kellogg said.
The man fired one round at her car before the sedan continued south when the light turned green, police said.
The bullet damaged the woman's car, but did not hit her.
The same woman called police again about 4:45 p.m. Saturday to report the alleged shooter was in the area of 169th and Calumet, Kellogg said. Officers arrived and found the man, who ran and got into a vehicle matching the description from the earlier incidents.
A woman was driving the sedan and refused to stop for police, Kellogg said.
Hammond police chased the car into Illinois, because it was believed to have been involved in two felonies earlier in the day, he said.
When the vehicle stopped at 80th and King Drive in Illinois, a Hammond officer was injured before Hammond police fired shots.
The Hammond officer's injury was not life-threatening, Kellogg said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
Alvin Brooks
Age: 43 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1909943 Arrest Date: September 21, 2019 Offense Description: Hold for Kimbrough Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Angel Rafael Vazquez
Age: 51 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 1910144 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: Battery, Criminal Converstion Class: Misdemeanors
Entry Code: FTA, FTA
Artimus James Carter
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910042 Arrest Date: September 23, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Ashley Renee Sumpter
Age: 25 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910032 Arrest Date: September 23, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Austin Earl Williams
Age: 30 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1910168 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: Weapons/Instrument of Violence/Possess Handgun Without License Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Brandon James Welch
Age: 29 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1909928 Arrest Date: September 20, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud- Welfare Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Brent Matthew Kingery
Age: 49 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1909973 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Brian Dwayne West
Age: 48 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1909996 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Bruce W. Dykstra
Age: 52 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 1909980 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Bryan James Price
Age: 48 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1910003 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Christina Casillas
Age: 41 Residence: Whiting Booking Number(s): 1909921 Arrest Date: September 20, 2019 Offense Description: Weapon/ Instrument of violence- pointing a firearm Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Christina Lois Marie Lyons
Age: 40 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1909931 Arrest Date: September 20, 2019 Offense Description: Health- Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Christopher Allen Schweitzer
Age: 41 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 1910146 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Christopher John O'Connor
Age: 36 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1910175 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI Endangering a Person Class: Misdemeanors
Entry Code: MUN, MUN
Christopher Paul Delgado
Age: 38 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1909959 Arrest Date: September 21, 2019 Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Daniel Israel Torrence
Age: 35 Residence: Dolton Booking Number(s): 1909917 Arrest Date: September 20, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation, Dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, Failure to return to lawful detention Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTC, FTA, WAR
Dante Wesley Pickett
Age: 25 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1910161 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: Rackateer - Corrupt Business Influence Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Darryl Lamont Simmons
Age: 45 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1909918 Arrest Date: September 20, 2019 Offense Description: theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
David Charles Atkinson
Age: 50 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 1910004 Arrest Date: September 23, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI Endangering a Person, OWI- at least .15% Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
David L. Wharton Jr.
Age: 53 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910049 Arrest Date: September 24, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Emmett James Williams Jr.
Age: 43 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1910014 Arrest Date: September 23, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
George Bernard Allen
Age: 49 Residence: Griffith Booking Number(s): 1909993 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: FTA
Helen Victoria Gagliano
Age: 58 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 1909972 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Henry Lewis Jones Jr.
Age: 54 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1909924 Arrest Date: September 20, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: REM
Ivan Jerrod Walton
Age: 46 Residence: Lynwood Booking Number(s): 1909919 Arrest Date: September 20, 2019 Offense Description: Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Jackie Ann Ortiz
Age: 50 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1910147 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Jacob Allen Casey
Age: 36 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1909967 Arrest Date: September 21, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Jaime Alberto Lopez Miranda
Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910137 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
James Eric Mondragon
Age: 35 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1910171 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as a HTV Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Jason David Clark
Age: 41 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1909992 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Jason Michael Pickering
Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number(s): 1909929 Arrest Date: September 20, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Jeffery Allan Haugh
Age: 48 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 1910000 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent, endangering a dependent Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Joe Carter III
Age: 54 Residence: Milwaukee, WI Booking Number(s): 1909995 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on Law Enforcement Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Jonathon Richard Barnes
Age: 34 Residence: Griffith Booking Number(s): 1910027 Arrest Date: September 23, 2019 Offense Description: Health- Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Jose Ceja Jr.
Age: 44 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 1910035 Arrest Date: September 23, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: MUN
Joseph E. Smarzewski
Age: 44 Residence: Westchester, IL Booking Number(s): 1910048 Arrest Date: September 24, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Joseph Martin Edgington
Age: 29 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1909945 Arrest Date: September 21, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Joshua James Nagy
Age: 37 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1910002 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic Battery PrevConv/ Pres of child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Keith Matthew Brown
Age: 30 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 1909999 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Kenneth Mark Shouse
Age: 45 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1909939 Arrest Date: September 20, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Kenya Ann Polk
Age: 47 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910141 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic Battery - Deadly Weapon Class: Felony
Entry Code: RTNC
Kerry Lamarr Kirk
Age: 29 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910001 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Lauren Beth Davis
Age: 37 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1910153 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI Endangering a Person, OWI - Prior, Possession of Controlled Substance, OWI Controlled Substance Class: Misdemeanors, Felonies, Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Lynette Nicole Franko
Age: 36 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1910143 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Mark Alan Crim
Age: 47 Residence: Hebron Booking Number(s): 1910045 Arrest Date: September 23, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Matthew Barrett Murray
Age: 38 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1910177 Arrest Date: September 27, 2019 Offense Description: OWI -Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Matthew Lucious Setlak
Age: 37 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1910031 Arrest Date: September 23, 2019 Offense Description: Child Molesting Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Michael Allen Chavez
Age: 59 Residence: Wheatfield Booking Number(s): 1910024 Arrest Date: September 23, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: FTA
Michael Joel Ramos
Age: 36 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1910138 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI Endangering a Person, Failure of Duty/Property Damage, DWS - Misdemeanor/Prior Class: Misdemeanors
Entry Code: NEW, NEW, NEW, NEW
Michael Joseph Ziemkiewicz
Age: 48 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1909938 Arrest Date: September 20, 2019 Offense Description: OWI endangering a person, OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Michael Steven Delnicki
Age: 61 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1909922 Arrest Date: September 20, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: REM
Ngoc Huy Thai Truong
Age: 47 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1910047 Arrest Date: September 24, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Nicole L. Shadowen
Age: 37 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1910025 Arrest Date: September 23, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Oscar Aviles Lara
Age: 50 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1909969 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Paris Deshawn Holmes
Age: 23 Residence: Waukegan, Illinois Booking Number(s): 1910140 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: REM
Peter Marinkovic
Age: 54 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1909981 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior, OWI- Endangering a Person, OWI- at least. 15% Class: Felony, Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Philip John Seger
Age: 55 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1910170 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: FTA
Roberto Eli Sandoval
Age: 24 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1909954 Arrest Date: September 21, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement/ Use of Vehicle Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Ryan Anthony Shearer
Age: 33 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1910179 Arrest Date: September 27, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Sault Delatorre
Age: 36 Residence: Summit, IL Booking Number(s): 1909952 Arrest Date: September 21, 2019 Offense Description: OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Scott Alan Cicale
Age: 38 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 1909978 Arrest Date: September 22, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Shane Ed Parks
Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number(s): 1910016 Arrest Date: September 23, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Shannon Catherine Hayes
Age: 44 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1909956 Arrest Date: September 21, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior, OWI Endangering a Person, OWI Class: Felony, Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Teresa L. Carnahan
Age: 40 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1910142 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: Heath - Possess Hypodermic Syringe or Needle Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Tessa Leann Matute
Age: 27 Residence: Cleveland, Texas Booking Number(s): 1909963 Arrest Date: September 21, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on Law Enforcement Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Tony Cortez Hines Jr.
Age: 26 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1909912 Arrest Date: September 20, 2019 Offense Description: Criminal Recklessness Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Tyquan Imonee Powell
Age: 24 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1909934 Arrest Date: September 20, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Tyrell Alan George
Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number(s): 1910152 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
William Michael Hawkins II
Age: 19 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1910029 Arrest Date: September 23, 2019 Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Zachary Jordan Payton
Age: 33 Residence: Morrrocco, IN Booking Number(s): 1910006 Arrest Date: September 23, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Zachary William Day
Age: 24 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910157 Arrest Date: September 26, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.