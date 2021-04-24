 Skip to main content
Shot fired at Gary police sergeant while responding to call, police say
Shot fired at Gary police sergeant while responding to call, police say

Gary Police Stock File
The Times

GARY — Authorities are investigating after an unknown person fired a shot at a Gary sergeant Friday morning, police said. 

At 9:54 a.m. the sergeant was responding to a police call in the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue, according to a Gary police report. 

As the sergeant was clearing the call, he heard a single shot fired, said Gary police Lt. Tom Pawlak. 

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

The sergeant reported he heard the bullet whizzing past him, police said. Pawlak said the sergeant was unharmed. 

It was unclear where the shot was fired from and the suspect remained unseen. Gary police continue to investigate the incident and are searching for the suspect. 

This was the second investigation this week concerning shots fired at police for Region law enforcement. This incident comes after a suspect allegedly fired 30 rounds from an AR-15 rifle at Lake County police Wednesday night in the 5200 block of West Fourth Avenue.

The passenger of a vehicle that led a pursuit fired shots at Lake County police and fled. The suspect is still at large, however the driver in the pursuit was arrested. No officers were harmed, but at least four shots struck a squad car, police said. 

Anyone who has information on the incident or shooter should contact Gary police Sgt. William Fazekas at 219 881-1210.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.

