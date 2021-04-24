Shot fired at Gary police sergeant while responding to call, police say

GARY — Authorities are investigating after an unknown person fired a shot at a Gary sergeant Friday morning, police said.

At 9:54 a.m. the sergeant was responding to a police call in the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue, according to a Gary police report.

As the sergeant was clearing the call, he heard a single shot fired, said Gary police Lt. Tom Pawlak.

The sergeant reported he heard the bullet whizzing past him, police said. Pawlak said the sergeant was unharmed.

It was unclear where the shot was fired from and the suspect remained unseen. Gary police continue to investigate the incident and are searching for the suspect.

This was the second investigation this week concerning shots fired at police for Region law enforcement. This incident comes after a suspect allegedly fired 30 rounds from an AR-15 rifle at Lake County police Wednesday night in the 5200 block of West Fourth Avenue.