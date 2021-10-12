Shot fired in woods during foot pursuit after armed robbery response, police say

A pouch of .40 caliber ammunition and crystal methamphetamine were found after a vehicle search, the police report said.

As Portage police pursued the driver on foot into a wooded area, additional officers were called to the scene, including the Lake County Aviation Unit and Porter County Sheriff’s police.

As officers pursued the man, they saw rustling in the woods and a gunshot was heard from the brush. As he took cover, an officer called out for the man to surrender himself with his hands above his head.

After five minutes of silence, officers heard rustling again in the woods. The suspect then told officers he planned to come out of the woods, where he surrendered to police and was placed under arrest.

Police said the man stated he needed an ambulance, and when asked why, he said he had “swallowed a bunch of drugs,” the report said.

He also told police that he had tripped and dropped the gun earlier, causing it to fire, and that he thought he had accidentally shot himself.

A gun magazine was found in the woods after a search.

Upon searching a hotel room associated with the group, police found phones and several purses and wallets.