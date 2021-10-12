Shot fired in woods during foot pursuit after armed robbery response, police say

PORTAGE — A shot rang out in the woods as police pursued a wanted man on foot just north of U.S. 20 and between two Portage hotels early Monday.
The suspect will faces charges of resisting law enforcement and drawing a weapon while resisting, and his identity will be released once charges are formally filed, according to the Portage Police Department.
At 1:56 a.m. Monday police responded a reported armed robbery at the Super 8 Motel at 6118 U.S. 20, according to a report from the Portage Police Department.
Officers were told that a wallet, phone and a Smith and Wesson rifle were taken in the robbery.
A man was identified as a person of interest and authorities said he had several outstanding felony warrants for robbery, assault, armed robbery and possession of a handgun by a felon in Lake County; Floyd County, Indiana; and Louisville, Kentucky, the report said.
Officers wearing SWAT uniforms searched the surrounding area for the suspect. Around 4 a.m. the officer saw the suspect and others enter a minivan. Police blocked the vehicle in and ordered the occupants to stop, to which the driver, the suspect police identified, was seen jumping out of the vehicle and running away. Another occupant briefly began to flee but then stopped near the rear of the minivan and a third occupant remained inside the vehicle.
A pouch of .40 caliber ammunition and crystal methamphetamine were found after a vehicle search, the police report said.
As Portage police pursued the driver on foot into a wooded area, additional officers were called to the scene, including the Lake County Aviation Unit and Porter County Sheriff’s police.
As officers pursued the man, they saw rustling in the woods and a gunshot was heard from the brush. As he took cover, an officer called out for the man to surrender himself with his hands above his head.
After five minutes of silence, officers heard rustling again in the woods. The suspect then told officers he planned to come out of the woods, where he surrendered to police and was placed under arrest.
Police said the man stated he needed an ambulance, and when asked why, he said he had “swallowed a bunch of drugs,” the report said.
He also told police that he had tripped and dropped the gun earlier, causing it to fire, and that he thought he had accidentally shot himself.
A gun magazine was found in the woods after a search.
Upon searching a hotel room associated with the group, police found phones and several purses and wallets.
The investigation is ongoing.