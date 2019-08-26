{{featured_button_text}}
Generic crime logo

HAMMOND — Three men were wounded early Monday when an argument over a woman turned violent inside Flick's Tap, police said.

Hammond police found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen after responding about 1 a.m. to the bar at 6205 Kennedy Ave. for a report of shots fired, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

The man was taken to a Chicago-area hospital in critical condition, police said.

At short time later, police were notified that a 30-year-old East Chicago man and 31-year-old Hammond man walked into St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago with gunshots wounds. The men were treated and released from the hospital, Kellogg said.

Witnesses told police there was an argument over a female, and one of the people pulled out a gun, police said. Police think five people left the bar in a vehicle, but no description was available.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Everyone wounded during the shooting was part of the incident, Kellogg said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.

Map: Homicides in Northwest Indiana

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+57 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
3
0
0
3

Tags

Lake County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.