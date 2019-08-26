HAMMOND — Three men were wounded early Monday when an argument over a woman turned violent inside Flick's Tap, police said.
Hammond police found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen after responding about 1 a.m. to the bar at 6205 Kennedy Ave. for a report of shots fired, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
The man was taken to a Chicago-area hospital in critical condition, police said.
At short time later, police were notified that a 30-year-old East Chicago man and 31-year-old Hammond man walked into St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago with gunshots wounds. The men were treated and released from the hospital, Kellogg said.
Witnesses told police there was an argument over a female, and one of the people pulled out a gun, police said. Police think five people left the bar in a vehicle, but no description was available.
Everyone wounded during the shooting was part of the incident, Kellogg said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.