Newton County sheriff's police are looking for two men who allegedly shot at a motorist, striking the fleeing vehicle.
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Department, a person was driving near County Road 400 South (old Ind. 114) and County Road 600 West about 11 a.m. Monday when a newer red Ford pickup truck was behind him.
The truck was occupied by two black men, estimated to be in their 20s or 30s. The men in the truck waved for the motorist to pull over and displayed a black handgun. Instead of pulling over, the motorist accelerated to get away. The men in the truck then allegedly fired the gun, striking the motorist's vehicle three times, police said. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Newton County Sheriff’s office at 219-474-5661 or the TIP LINE at 219-234-7014. Any active incidents should be reported to 911 immediately.