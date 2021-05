Shots fired at mall, official says

CALUMET CITY — No victims were found after a report of shots fired at River Oaks Center Monday night, a city official said.

Calumet City spokesman Sean Howard said police responded to a report of gunfire at 6:20 p.m. Monday, and they confirmed that shots were fired inside the mall.

"The offender fled the scene before police arrived," Howard said, adding police searched the mall and found no gunshot victims.

"We believe the incident is isolated in nature and that there is no immediate danger to the public," Howard added.

The mall was closed as soon as police arrived, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.