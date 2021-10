Shots fired at police during chase; 3 arrested in Illinois, officials say

GARY — Three people were taken into custody in Illinois late Wednesday after shooting at a Gary police officer during an earlier chase, authorities said.

The pursuit began after Gary's Multi-Agency Gang Unit spotted a stolen gray Chevrolet cargo van about 10:15 p.m. in the area of West 20th Avenue and Grant Street and attempted a traffic stop, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The van's driver made a U-turn in the middle of Grant Street, fled south and entered Interstate 80/94 going west, he said.

Gary police and officers with the MAG Unit chased the van west on I-80/94 into Illinois.

A Gary officer leading the pursuit saw a back window on the van shatter while traveling on I-94 near the 115th Street exit and observed a muzzle flash as someone inside the van shot at him, Hamady said.

The officer, who wasn't hurt, backed off to a safer distance, and the pursuit was called off when police lost sight of the van, he said.

A Department of Homeland Security later helped locate the van, and Illinois State Police took three people into custody about 11:55 p.m., according to a news release.

Illinois State Police said the three were arrested without incident.

