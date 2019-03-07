Try 3 months for $3
CALUMET CITY — A vehicle was damaged by an unknown shooter Thursday in Calumet City. 

Shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. near Wentworth Avenue and Michigan City Road, striking a car and causing damage.

No people were injured in the shooting, Calumet City Chief Chris Fletcher said. 

Calumet City police are investigating the shooting and collecting evidence from the vehicle that was hit. 

No suspects have been taken into custody as of Thursday afternoon.

