Shots fired in Meijer parking lot, police say

MERILLVILLE — Part of the Meijer parking lot turned into a crime scene after shots were fired Tuesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. Indiana State Police were called to assist Merrillville police in the Meijer parking lot at 611 U.S. 30, according to ISP Cpl. Dan Becker.

Indiana troopers were alerted to watch for a vehicle involved in a shootout in the parking lot, Becker said. However, ISP was later instructed to disregard the call and it is unknown whether anyone was injured by gunfire.

An eyewitness at the scene reported occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other.

Merrillville officers had a portion of the parking lot blocked by police tape and several crime scene markers were scattered throughout the area.

The Merrillville Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

