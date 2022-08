Shots fired in Merrillville, 1 wounded, cops say

MERRILLVILLE — A Friday night shooting on Harrison Street left one wounded, police said.

Officers were sent to Harrison Street between 70th Avenue and 70th Place to investigate a report of shots fired, according to an email sent by Merrillville police Detective Cpl. Sean Buck.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that one person had been shot and was subsequently transported for medical evaluation and care at a local hospital," Buck said.

Buck declined to provide the age and gender of the wounded individual.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident," he said in the email.

Buck asked anyone with information about the shooting to call him at 219-769-3733, ext. 348.