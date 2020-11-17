 Skip to main content
Shots fired in Munster business hub, chase ensues into Hammond, police say
Munster police investigated a dispute with a reported shot fired on Calumet Avenue. 

MUNSTER — A reported gunshot heard in a business hub sparked a police chase Tuesday on Calumet Avenue.

A crime scene was established in a parking lot near Mattress Firm, where one shell casing was found, said Munster Police Department Lt. John Peirick.

At 4:22 p.m. police were called to a disturbance in the 8200 block of Calumet Avenue, police reported. As officers made their way to the scene, dispatchers told them a gunshot was heard in the area.

A female believed to be involved in the dispute was spotted getting into the passenger side of a silver Kia as police arrived. The vehicle then fled north on Calumet Avenue with officers in pursuit.

Police lost sight of the vehicle in Hammond, but it was later spotted by Hammond officers. The silver Kia fled again, driving west on Interstate 80/94, where it was able to get out of sight of police.

"At this point we do not believe anyone was shot or injured and this stemmed from a domestic disturbance," Peirick said. "We continue to investigate and have no suspects at this time."

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

