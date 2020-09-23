Shots fired into home while residents were sleeping, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Residents of Gary's Aetna neighborhood told police they were asleep when someone fired shots into their home, officials said.

Gary police responded about 5 a.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of Dekalb Street, where residents were awaken by gunshots, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

No one who was inside the home reported seeing an assailant or being injured, Westerfield said.

Police urged anyone with more information to contact Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the Gary Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.