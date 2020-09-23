 Skip to main content
Shots fired into home while residents were sleeping, police say
Shots fired into home while residents were sleeping, police say

Generic police car stock

GARY — Residents of Gary's Aetna neighborhood told police they were asleep when someone fired shots into their home, officials said.

Gary police responded about 5 a.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of Dekalb Street, where residents were awaken by gunshots, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

No one who was inside the home reported seeing an assailant or being injured, Westerfield said.

Police urged anyone with more information to contact Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the Gary Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

