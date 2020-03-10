You are the owner of this article.
Shots ring out in Hammond neighborhood; car window shot out
Shots ring out in Hammond neighborhood; car window shot out

Police investigate apparent shooting

Police investigate a crime scene with multiple evidence markers laid out near 175th and Walnut in Hammond Tuesday night. A minivan appeared to have it's rear window shot out.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

HAMMOND — Police were investigating an apparent shooting Tuesday night near the intersection of 175th Street and Walnut Avenue.

Shots rang out in the neighborhood late Tuesday, and police were on the scene around 9:30 p.m. as evidence markers were laid out on the street.

A silver Dodge minivan had its rear windshield shot out.

At this time, it's unclear how many shots were fired or if anyone was injured. 

Hammond police did not immediately respond to requests for information. 

Check back on nwi.com as this story develops. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

