Shots ring out in Hammond neighborhood; car window shot out

HAMMOND — Police were investigating an apparent shooting Tuesday night near the intersection of 175th Street and Walnut Avenue.

Shots rang out in the neighborhood late Tuesday, and police were on the scene around 9:30 p.m. as evidence markers were laid out on the street.

A silver Dodge minivan had its rear windshield shot out.

At this time, it's unclear how many shots were fired or if anyone was injured.

Hammond police did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Check back on nwi.com as this story develops.

