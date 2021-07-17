Silver alert canceled for missing Dyer man, police say

DYER — A silver alert has been canceled for a 60-year-old Dyer man who was feared to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.
On Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Police announced the cancellation for Gregory Hetrick, who had been previously reported missing since Wednesday.
Dyer police asked the public's assistance in locating the man when the silver alert was announced Friday morning.
The Dyer Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
