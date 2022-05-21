Silver alert declared for missing Merrillville teen 'believed to be in extreme danger'

MERRILLVILLE — Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old who was reported missing from her Merrillville residence.
According to a statewide silver alert, Amari McDade was last seen at 11:46 a.m. Thursday, and she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
She was reported missing to the Merrillville Police Department, the alert states.
McDade is described as a black female who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, black pants and black shoes. No further details were provided about the teen.
The silver alert report says that if anyone has information about McDade, contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0001 or call 911.