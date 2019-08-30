LAKE STATION — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 37-year-old man "believed to be in extreme danger."
James Cori Lyles, who walks with a cane and is mute, was last seen about 1 p.m. Aug. 13 in Lake Station. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 195 pounds, with brown eyes and balding brown hair.
At the time of his disappearance, he had been wearing a black T-shirt and black sweatpants. Police said Lyles may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Station Police Department at 219-660-0027 or by dialing 911.
