James Cori Lyles

 Provided by the Lake Station Police Department

LAKE STATION — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 37-year-old man "believed to be in extreme danger."

James Cori Lyles, who walks with a cane and is mute, was last seen about 1 p.m. Aug. 13 in Lake Station. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 195 pounds, with brown eyes and balding brown hair. 

At the time of his disappearance, he had been wearing a black T-shirt and black sweatpants. Police said Lyles may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Station Police Department at 219-660-0027 or by dialing 911.

