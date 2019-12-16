GARY — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert Monday for a 21-year-old woman "believed to be in extreme danger."
Cheyenne Westerfield was last seen 6 p.m. Sunday in Gary, police said. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said she also may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.
