Silver alert issued for Hammond woman believed to be in danger; has Alzheimer disease

HAMMOND — Authorities are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be in danger and requires medical attention.

Valerie Jones, 59, of Hammond, was last seen at 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the silver alert.

Jones is a reported Alzheimer’s disease patient who left a residence in the 7200 block of Tapper Avenue.

Hammond police believe she is likely still in the area. A license plate reader did a scan at 4:17 p.m. that showed her car at 29th Avenue and Burr Street Gary.

If she is seen, call 911 and report her location immediately, police instructed. Jones' missing persons case number is "21H79242," for reference when talking to dispatchers.

Jones is described as a black woman who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black coat and black leggings.

Police said she was driving a gray 2013 Nissan Rogue with the Indiana license plate of "RHC564."

Jones is believed to be in danger and requires medical assistance.

